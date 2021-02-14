Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.17.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AERI shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 1,913.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 6,697 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 259.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AERI traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.41. 314,662 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 807,506. The company has a market capitalization of $768.23 million, a P/E ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 0.79. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $22.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.74.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, dry eye, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma and ocular hypertension.

