Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.64.

Several research firms have recently commented on SRC. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRC. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 37.8% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. 98.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.22. 271,196 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 812,496. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.28 and its 200 day moving average is $36.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of -515.19 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Spirit Realty Capital has a 12 month low of $18.37 and a 12 month high of $54.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 74.85%.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

