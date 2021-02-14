Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.50.

BRO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Brown & Brown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Shares of NYSE BRO traded down $0.50 on Friday, reaching $44.80. 830,914 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,073,402. Brown & Brown has a fifty-two week low of $30.70 and a fifty-two week high of $48.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.05 and a 200 day moving average of $45.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65 and a beta of 0.66.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $642.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Brown & Brown will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.0925 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.43%.

In related news, Director James Charles Hays acquired 10,000 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.38 per share, with a total value of $433,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 342,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,862,421.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,149,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,557,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 483,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,876,000 after buying an additional 220,242 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 673,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,470,000 after buying an additional 218,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 303.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 227,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,313,000 after buying an additional 171,333 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.