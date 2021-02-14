KBS Fashion Group Limited (NASDAQ:KBSF) Short Interest Update

KBS Fashion Group Limited (NASDAQ:KBSF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 40,300 shares, a growth of 117.8% from the January 14th total of 18,500 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 373,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

KBSF stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $5.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,794. KBS Fashion Group has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $5.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.53.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in KBS Fashion Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of KBS Fashion Group Limited (NASDAQ:KBSF) by 89.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,501 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 4.78% of KBS Fashion Group worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KBS Fashion Group Limited, a casual menswear company, designs, markets, and sells fashion menswear products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Distribution Network, Corporate Stores, and OEM. It offers apparel products, including cotton and down jackets, sweaters, suits, shirts, T-shirts, jeans, and trousers; accessories, such as shoes, bags, belts, socks, and caps; and footwear for urban males between the ages of 20 and 40 under the KBS brand name.

