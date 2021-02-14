iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,520,000 shares, a decline of 38.2% from the January 14th total of 10,550,000 shares. Approximately 23.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.3 days.

Shares of IRBT traded up $4.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $133.40. 1,194,466 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,673,619. iRobot has a 1-year low of $32.79 and a 1-year high of $197.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.76.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $544.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.07 million. iRobot had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that iRobot will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IRBT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of iRobot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of iRobot from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of iRobot from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iRobot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of iRobot from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.00.

In related news, Director Andrew Miller sold 901 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total value of $68,710.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,385 shares in the company, valued at $486,920.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michelle Stacy sold 1,000 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $92,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,780 shares of company stock valued at $7,084,091. Insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IRBT. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in iRobot by 173.4% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in iRobot in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in iRobot by 89.0% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its position in iRobot by 5,146.2% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in iRobot in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots to the consumer market in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; Terra robotic lawn mower products; and Root robots designed to help children learn how to code.

