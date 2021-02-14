Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) to Post -$0.01 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) will announce earnings per share of ($0.01) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Okta’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.02). Okta also reported earnings per share of ($0.01) in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Okta will report full year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to $0.11. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Okta.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $217.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.15 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 31.38% and a negative return on equity of 31.29%. The company’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on OKTA shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Okta from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Okta from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Okta from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Okta from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.80.

Shares of OKTA traded up $5.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $291.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 724,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206,545. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $262.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.33. The company has a market cap of $37.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.18 and a beta of 0.99. Okta has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $294.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.80.

In other Okta news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.99, for a total transaction of $245,330.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,589,168.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.91, for a total transaction of $356,777.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,369 shares in the company, valued at $1,648,997.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 246,650 shares of company stock worth $61,793,057. Insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in Okta during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,546,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

