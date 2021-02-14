Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,858 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fosun International Ltd grew its position in Cisco Systems by 286.7% during the fourth quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 23,200 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 17,200 shares during the period. Summitry LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 67,015 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,878 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 3,227 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 80,942 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 178,049 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,968,000 after purchasing an additional 43,291 shares in the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.63.

In related news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $296,148.33. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 119,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,631,303.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $142,763.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 380,681 shares of company stock valued at $15,868,136 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $47.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $199.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $49.34.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

