Blue Chip Partners Inc. Boosts Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,229 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 2.6% of Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $16,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Common Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,024,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,318 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,335 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,378,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,473 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,971,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UNH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $404.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.82.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $328.24 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $187.72 and a twelve month high of $367.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $345.18 and its 200 day moving average is $329.04. The company has a market cap of $311.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $65.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total transaction of $2,448,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 159,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,785,362.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $3,368,988.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,186,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,293 shares of company stock worth $11,207,401. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

