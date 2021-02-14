Zacks: Analysts Expect LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) to Announce -$0.19 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.19) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for LendingClub’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.10). LendingClub reported earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 337.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LendingClub will report full year earnings of ($1.48) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to ($1.39). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to $0.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for LendingClub.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on LendingClub from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on LendingClub from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.25.

In other LendingClub news, insider Valerie Kay sold 2,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $30,011.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,530.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 17,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total transaction of $100,060.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,244,799.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 49,153 shares of company stock worth $390,092 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LC. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 100.9% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,487,851 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,268,000 after buying an additional 3,759,818 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 142.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,835 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 19,876 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $339,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 159,419 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in LendingClub by 292.3% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 81,955 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 61,065 shares in the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LendingClub stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.24. 707,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,730,183. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. LendingClub has a fifty-two week low of $4.32 and a fifty-two week high of $14.28.

LendingClub Corporation provides unsecured personal loans in the United States. It operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including education and patient finance loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

