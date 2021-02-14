EchoLink Trading 97.4% Higher This Week (EKO)

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded 40.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. During the last week, EchoLink has traded 97.4% higher against the dollar. One EchoLink token can now be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. EchoLink has a market cap of $1.51 million and $197,097.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EchoLink Profile

EchoLink (CRYPTO:EKO) is a token. Its genesis date was November 21st, 2017. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official message board for EchoLink is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo . EchoLink’s official website is echolink.info . EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EchoLink is a blockchain based system that provides verified education, skill, and work experience information. Taking advantage of blockchain technology's immutability and time stamp functionality, EchoLink provides users with trusted information regarding a job candidate's education, skill, and work experience. EchoLink provides savings to recruiters in time and financial resources. The EchoLink system can be also be used for additional industries, such as banking, finance, general notary service. EchoLink is building high-trust economy through innovations in blockchain technology. “

EchoLink Token Trading

EchoLink can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EchoLink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EchoLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

