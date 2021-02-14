Klimatas Price Up 32.4% Over Last Week (KTS)

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. Over the last seven days, Klimatas has traded 32.4% higher against the dollar. Klimatas has a market capitalization of $20,815.69 and $791.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Klimatas coin can now be purchased for about $0.0288 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Klimatas alerts:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000161 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 106.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas Coin Profile

Klimatas (CRYPTO:KTS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Klimatas is klimatas.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Buying and Selling Klimatas

Klimatas can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klimatas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Klimatas using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “KTSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Klimatas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klimatas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.