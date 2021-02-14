Brasada Capital Management LP Boosts Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Brasada Capital Management LP grew its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,514 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,762,244 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,227,281,000 after buying an additional 245,406 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,649,068 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $864,152,000 after acquiring an additional 99,012 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 11.1% during the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,395,911 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $781,570,000 after purchasing an additional 239,842 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 18.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,826,020 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $595,666,000 after purchasing an additional 282,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Intuit by 48.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,779,380 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $580,452,000 after purchasing an additional 581,028 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total transaction of $143,752.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546 shares in the company, valued at $190,046.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 412 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total transaction of $156,242.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 978 shares in the company, valued at $370,886.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,803 shares of company stock valued at $2,166,769 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INTU. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Intuit in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Intuit from $383.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays assumed coverage on Intuit in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $455.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $412.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $405.67.

NASDAQ INTU traded up $5.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $413.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,066,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,401. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.68 and a twelve month high of $414.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $376.98 and its 200 day moving average is $345.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.57, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.90. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

See Also: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.