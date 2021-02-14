Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) Short Interest Update

Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decline of 50.4% from the January 14th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DTCWY traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.11. 10,681 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,730. Deutsche Wohnen has a 12-month low of $15.02 and a 12-month high of $27.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.72.

Get Deutsche Wohnen alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Deutsche Wohnen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Deutsche Wohnen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Deutsche Wohnen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Deutsche Wohnen from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 164,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,200 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

Featured Story: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Wohnen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Wohnen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.