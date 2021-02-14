Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) Short Interest Update

Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decline of 50.4% from the January 14th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DTCWY traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.11. 10,681 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,730. Deutsche Wohnen has a 12-month low of $15.02 and a 12-month high of $27.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.72.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Deutsche Wohnen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Deutsche Wohnen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Deutsche Wohnen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Deutsche Wohnen from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Deutsche Wohnen Company Profile

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 164,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,200 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

