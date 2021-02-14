Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY) Short Interest Down 51.3% in January

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 52,300 shares, a decline of 51.3% from the January 14th total of 107,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.56. 146,826 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,208. Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. has a 1 year low of $19.01 and a 1 year high of $29.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.44.

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

Daito Trust Construction Co,Ltd. designs and constructs apartments, condominiums, rental office buildings, factories, and warehouses in Japan. It operates through three segments: Construction, Real Estate, and Other. The company also constructs mid- to high-rise rental condominiums in metropolitan area; produces and constructs steel frames and sells exterior products; manages rental buildings and provides customer services; and offers rental building brokerage and tenant recruitment services.

