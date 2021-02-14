$75.07 Million in Sales Expected for LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) will announce sales of $75.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for LSI Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $74.00 million to $76.14 million. LSI Industries reported sales of $71.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that LSI Industries will report full-year sales of $299.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $292.00 million to $307.73 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $326.10 million, with estimates ranging from $315.00 million to $337.19 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow LSI Industries.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The construction company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. LSI Industries had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 3.40%.

LYTS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Capital upgraded shares of LSI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of LSI Industries from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LSI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYTS. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 2.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 119,112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 2,754 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 316.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,592 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 46,815 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LSI Industries during the second quarter worth $410,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LSI Industries in the third quarter worth $83,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 48.8% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 36,807 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 12,064 shares during the last quarter. 70.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LSI Industries stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.58. 117,086 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,351. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.71. LSI Industries has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $11.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 166.67%.

LSI Industries Company Profile

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates through Lighting and Graphics segments. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for parking lot and garage, quick-service restaurant, grocery and pharmacy store, automotive, and national retail markets.

