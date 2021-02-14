D. Scott Neal Inc. Increases Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

D. Scott Neal Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,152 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 924 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up 0.7% of D. Scott Neal Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. D. Scott Neal Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.8% in the third quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 64,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after buying an additional 3,544 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in AT&T by 11.4% during the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 14,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in AT&T by 16.7% during the third quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 45,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 6,497 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc increased its position in AT&T by 3.0% during the third quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 111,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in AT&T by 49.0% during the third quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,889 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James raised shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.12.

AT&T stock opened at $28.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $205.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.91 and a 200-day moving average of $28.93. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $38.68.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

