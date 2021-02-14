LEOcoin (LC4) Tops 1-Day Volume of $344.00

LEOcoin (CURRENCY:LC4) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. LEOcoin has a market capitalization of $69,386.94 and approximately $344.00 worth of LEOcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LEOcoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0462 or 0.00000431 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, LEOcoin has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,481.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1,799.95 or 0.03712666 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $212.53 or 0.00438379 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $677.42 or 0.01397278 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $249.46 or 0.00514540 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $229.15 or 0.00472653 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.02 or 0.00033048 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $158.16 or 0.00326232 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002852 BTC.

LEOcoin Profile

LC4 is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ScryptJane hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 17th, 2014. LEOcoin’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,501,964 tokens. The Reddit community for LEOcoin is /r/leocoinorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LEOcoin is www.lc4foundation.org . LEOcoin’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling LEOcoin

LEOcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LEOcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LEOcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LEOcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

