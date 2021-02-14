FintruX Network (FTX) Price Reaches $0.0071 on Top Exchanges

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded up 14.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. Over the last seven days, FintruX Network has traded 13.6% higher against the dollar. One FintruX Network token can now be bought for $0.0071 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FintruX Network has a market cap of $670,999.55 and approximately $155.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.22 or 0.00068517 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $475.18 or 0.00980134 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00006725 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.72 or 0.00050989 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004141 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,500.71 or 0.05158083 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00025394 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00018423 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000184 BTC.

About FintruX Network

FintruX Network (FTX) is a token. It launched on August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 tokens. The official website for FintruX Network is www.fintrux.com . The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here . FintruX Network’s official message board is www.medium.com/FintruX

FintruX Network Token Trading

FintruX Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FintruX Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FintruX Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FintruX Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

