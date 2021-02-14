Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.00.

Several research firms recently commented on APAM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

Shares of APAM traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.59. The stock had a trading volume of 443,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,900. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 1 year low of $17.69 and a 1 year high of $55.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.64 and its 200 day moving average is $44.37.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $261.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.33 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 179.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is 124.34%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APAM. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3,865,000.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,651 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 38,650 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 8,868 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $375,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

