-$0.03 EPS Expected for DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) will post ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for DURECT’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the highest is $0.02. DURECT reported earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that DURECT will report full-year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.16). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow DURECT.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DRRX. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on DURECT from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut DURECT from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.83.

DURECT stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,905,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,441,303. The company has a market cap of $528.27 million, a P/E ratio of -51.99 and a beta of 1.76. DURECT has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $2.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DRRX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DURECT by 476.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 487,170 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 402,683 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DURECT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,013,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in DURECT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $192,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in DURECT by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 341,400 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in DURECT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 53.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DURECT Company Profile

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for pharmaceutical and medical device clients for use as raw materials in their products under the LACTEL brand.

