Haverford Trust Co. Acquires 22,498 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Haverford Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 863,749 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,498 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. owned 0.06% of Medtronic worth $101,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 317.5% during the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 215.0% during the third quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 315 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

MDT stock opened at $119.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.16. The company has a market cap of $161.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $72.13 and a twelve month high of $119.88.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 50.54%.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total value of $1,723,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total value of $1,261,977.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,448,671.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MDT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Medtronic from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on Medtronic from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Medtronic from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.93.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

