PAX Gold Price Tops $1,856.06 on Major Exchanges (PAXG)

PAX Gold (CURRENCY:PAXG) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. PAX Gold has a market cap of $127.16 million and $5.14 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAX Gold coin can currently be bought for $1,856.06 or 0.03817317 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PAX Gold has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.11 or 0.00068093 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $471.86 or 0.00970461 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00006676 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.76 or 0.00050916 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004228 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,524.31 or 0.05191693 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00025386 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00018236 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000184 BTC.

PAX Gold Profile

PAX Gold (CRYPTO:PAXG) is a coin. It was first traded on August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 68,513 coins. PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PAX Gold is www.paxos.com/paxgold . PAX Gold’s official message board is medium.com/paxos

According to CryptoCompare, “PAX Gold (PAXG) is an asset-backed token where one token represents one fine troy ounce of a London Good Delivery gold bar, stored in professional vault facilities. Anyone who owns PAXG has ownership rights to that gold under the custody of Paxos Trust Company. Since PAXG represents physical gold, its value is tied directly to the real-time market value of that physical gold. PAXG gives customers the benefits of actual physical ownership of specific gold bars with the speed and mobility of a digital asset. Customers are able to have fractional ownership of physical bars. On the Paxos platform, customers can convert their tokens to allocated gold, unallocated gold, or fiat currency (and vice versa) quickly and efficiently, reducing their exposure to settlement risk. PAXG is also available for trading on Paxos’ itBit exchange. PAXG will also be available on other crypto-asset exchanges, wallets, lending platforms and elsewhere within the crypto ecosystem. “

PAX Gold Coin Trading

PAX Gold can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAX Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAX Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

