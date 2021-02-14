Rakuten, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) Short Interest Update

Rakuten, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 31,000 shares, a drop of 38.0% from the January 14th total of 50,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Rakuten stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,778. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Rakuten has a 52-week low of $6.05 and a 52-week high of $12.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.99 and a beta of 0.93.

Rakuten (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. Rakuten had a negative net margin of 6.39% and a negative return on equity of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rakuten will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Rakuten in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

About Rakuten

Rakuten, Inc offers Internet services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Internet Services, FinTech, and Mobile segments. The Internet Services segment operates various e-commerce sites, including Rakuten Ichiba, an Internet shopping mall; Rakuten Travel, online travel and reservation website; Rakuten Rewards, a membership-based online cash-back site; Rakuten Fashion, an online brand fashion store; Rakuten Books, online book, CD, and DVD stores; Rakuten 24 daily necessities sales service; Rakuten Seiyu Netsuper, an online grocery delivery service; Rakuten Bic, an electronics e-commerce site; Rakuten Rebates, a point-back service; Rakuma, a consumer-to-consumer mobile e-commerce app; Rakuten Super Logistics, a distribution and fulfillment services; Rakuten Drone, Drone / UGV delivery service; Rakuten Gora, an online golf course reservations; and Rakuten Marketing.

