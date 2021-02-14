Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Short Interest Update

Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a decline of 36.7% from the January 14th total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 114,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

RTMVY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Rightmove from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Friday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of RTMVY traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.45. The company had a trading volume of 37,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,976. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.88. Rightmove has a 52 week low of $8.66 and a 52 week high of $18.30.

Rightmove plc operates property portal in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment offers resale and lettings property advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

