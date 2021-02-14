Short Interest in Future Farm Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:FFRMF) Declines By 37.2%

Future Farm Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:FFRMF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 79,200 shares, a decline of 37.2% from the January 14th total of 126,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 536,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FFRMF remained flat at $$0.09 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 435,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,508. Future Farm Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average is $0.04.

About Future Farm Technologies

Future Farm Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in indoor plant growth technology; and production of wholesale and retail cannabis products in North America. The company manufactures and distributes LED lighting bulbs, fixtures, lamps, retrofits, and other products for the commercial and residential applications through its Website, LEDCanada.com; and packaging for LED light engine through COBGrowlights.com.

