Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 1,640 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 7,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DORM traded down $0.47 on Tuesday, hitting $96.10. The stock had a trading volume of 138,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,410. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.49. Dorman Products has a 1-year low of $44.49 and a 1-year high of $102.59.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and heavy duty trucks to the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

