Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) (TSE:SPB) Receives C$13.72 Consensus PT from Analysts

Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) (TSE:SPB) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$13.72.

SPB has been the subject of several research reports. CIBC lowered shares of Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) in a research report on Friday, January 8th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a C$13.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 18th.

Shares of Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) stock traded up C$0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$13.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 501,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,803. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.56, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.32 billion and a PE ratio of 35.24. Superior Plus Corp. has a 52 week low of C$5.97 and a 52 week high of C$13.36.

Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) (TSE:SPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.25) by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$399.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$423.67 million. As a group, analysts predict that Superior Plus Corp. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO)’s payout ratio is presently 192.51%.

About Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO)

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. The company's Energy Distribution segment provides distribution, wholesale procurement, and related services for propane, heating oil, and other refined fuels. Its Specialty Chemicals segment supplies sodium chlorate and technology to the pulp and paper industries, as well as potassium and chlor-alkali products.

