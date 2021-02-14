bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. ING Group raised bpost SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Societe Generale raised bpost SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded bpost SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of bpost SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of bpost SA/NV in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th.

OTCMKTS BPOSY remained flat at $$11.62 during trading on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.24. bpost SA/NV has a one year low of $5.49 and a one year high of $11.76.

bpost SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides mail and parcel services in Belgium, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Mail & Retail Solutions, and Parcels & Logistics segments. Its mail and parcels services include collection, transport, sorting, and distribution of addressed and non-addressed mail, printed documents, newspapers, and parcels, as well as e-commerce logistics, express delivery, proximity and convenience, document management, and related services.

