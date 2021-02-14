Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,795,319 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 54,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $395,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 13,840 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 77.2% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.3% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.6% during the third quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 14,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,135,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FIS shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Cowen upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.66.

NYSE:FIS opened at $135.60 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.68 and a 12 month high of $158.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.14 billion, a PE ratio of -753.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $133.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.75.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 24.96%.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CAO Christopher A. Thompson sold 1,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $222,262.70. Also, insider Martin Boyd sold 28,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total transaction of $4,097,343.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,368,197.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

