Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC Makes New $2.42 Million Investment in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,421,000. Intercontinental Exchange comprises 1.9% of Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 727.3% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider David S. Goone sold 5,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $578,970.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 186,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,555,515. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 39,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total transaction of $4,383,572.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 185,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,463,130.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,822 shares of company stock valued at $10,009,275. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $111.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.94. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.51 and a twelve month high of $119.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $62.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 30.93%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Redburn Partners started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.00.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

