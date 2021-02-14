NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,600 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 7,482 shares during the quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $7,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ORCL. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 153.0% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 587 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $13,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 309,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,127,055. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total value of $6,163,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,163,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 325,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,685,750. 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle stock opened at $63.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.31. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $39.71 and a 52 week high of $66.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 6th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Oracle from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Oracle from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Oracle from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.16.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

