St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Lowers Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lowered its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 581 shares during the quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.78.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $133.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.42 and a 52 week high of $148.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $141.78 and its 200-day moving average is $140.10.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. As a group, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

