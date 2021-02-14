$665.34 Million in Sales Expected for Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) will report $665.34 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Valvoline’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $661.92 million to $667.90 million. Valvoline posted sales of $578.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valvoline will report full-year sales of $2.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $2.73 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.86 billion to $2.96 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Valvoline.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $653.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.84 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 121.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS.

VVV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.13.

Shares of NYSE:VVV traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.33. The stock had a trading volume of 917,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,122,322. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44. Valvoline has a fifty-two week low of $9.06 and a fifty-two week high of $25.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.97%.

In other news, VP Thomas A. Gerrald II sold 4,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $102,513.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,133.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jamal K. Muashsher sold 5,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $126,285.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,224 shares in the company, valued at $95,631.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,590 shares of company stock valued at $353,846. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 330.0% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Valvoline during the third quarter worth $75,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Valvoline during the third quarter worth $161,000. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

Read More: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Valvoline (VVV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.