Oraichain Token (ORAI) Price Tops $58.56 on Exchanges

Oraichain Token (CURRENCY:ORAI) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. One Oraichain Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $58.56 or 0.00120291 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Oraichain Token has a market capitalization of $26.38 million and $3.01 million worth of Oraichain Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Oraichain Token has traded up 71.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Oraichain Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001204 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.30 or 0.00056089 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.82 or 0.00272843 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.56 or 0.00085366 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.15 or 0.00090704 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.19 or 0.00105149 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.65 or 0.00186213 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.90 or 0.00059377 BTC.

Oraichain Token Profile

Oraichain Token’s total supply is 23,037,721 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,541 tokens. Oraichain Token’s official website is orai.io . The official message board for Oraichain Token is medium.com/oraichain

Oraichain Token Token Trading

Oraichain Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oraichain Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oraichain Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oraichain Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ORAIUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Oraichain Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oraichain Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.