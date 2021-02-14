Brokerages Anticipate Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Analysts expect Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) to announce earnings of $0.65 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Adient’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.43. Adient reported earnings per share of $0.62 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Adient will report full-year earnings of $3.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.75. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.41 to $5.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Adient.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.83. Adient had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 4.32%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Adient from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Adient from $24.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Benchmark raised their target price on Adient from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Adient from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adient from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Adient presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.36.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADNT. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Adient by 933.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adient during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adient during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Adient during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Adient by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ADNT traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.00. 983,973 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 890,902. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -6.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 3.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.23. Adient has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $38.26.

About Adient

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

