ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) Short Interest Up 98.2% in January

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 979,400 shares, a growth of 98.2% from the January 14th total of 494,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ENDRA Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

In other ENDRA Life Sciences news, CEO Francois Roger Michelon sold 71,519 shares of ENDRA Life Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.83, for a total transaction of $59,360.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 132,923 shares of company stock worth $112,120 in the last 90 days. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NDRA. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its stake in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 277,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 105,129 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in ENDRA Life Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in ENDRA Life Sciences by 62.5% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 41,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 16,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NDRA traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $2.46. 1,896,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,591,750. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.60. ENDRA Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $2.99.

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. Equities research analysts forecast that ENDRA Life Sciences will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About ENDRA Life Sciences

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc develops technology for clinical diagnostic ultrasound. The company develops thermo-acoustic enhanced ultrasound technology that transmits sound waves, which bounce off tissues, organs, and blood for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, as well as temperature monitoring of thermoablative surgery, vascular imaging, and tissue perfusion.

