MedAvail Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:MDVL) Short Interest Down 44.1% in January

MedAvail Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:MDVL) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 31,100 shares, a decrease of 44.1% from the January 14th total of 55,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

In other news, major shareholder Wtt-Medavail Ltd Abg bought 28,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.06 per share, with a total value of $371,282.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have acquired 106,570 shares of company stock valued at $1,420,596 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in MedAvail during the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MedAvail during the 4th quarter worth about $3,470,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in MedAvail during the 4th quarter worth about $792,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MDVL traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.63. 56,827 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,019. MedAvail has a fifty-two week low of $8.89 and a fifty-two week high of $46.20. The company has a market capitalization of $14.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.80.

Several analysts have recently commented on MDVL shares. Lake Street Capital began coverage on MedAvail in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on MedAvail in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

About MedAvail

MedAvail Holdings, Inc operates as a technology enabled pharmacy company that embeds automated pharmacy services directly into clinics and other points of care through its proprietary technology. The company provides turnkey services through its proprietary robotic dispensing platform, the MedAvail MedCenter, and home delivery operations.

