PancakeSwap (CAKE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $751.86 Million

PancakeSwap (CURRENCY:CAKE) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. PancakeSwap has a market capitalization of $751.86 million and $75.16 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PancakeSwap has traded up 109.6% against the US dollar. One PancakeSwap token can currently be purchased for about $6.53 or 0.00013431 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001202 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.28 or 0.00056096 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $132.32 or 0.00272138 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.66 or 0.00085672 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.19 or 0.00090881 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.52 or 0.00103894 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.69 or 0.00186520 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.88 or 0.00059399 BTC.

PancakeSwap Profile

PancakeSwap’s total supply is 183,487,267 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,135,032 tokens. PancakeSwap’s official website is pancakeswap.finance . The official message board for PancakeSwap is medium.com/@pancakeswap

PancakeSwap Token Trading

PancakeSwap can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PancakeSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PancakeSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

