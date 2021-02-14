Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) to Post -$0.48 EPS

Analysts expect Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) to announce ($0.48) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.42) and the lowest is ($0.54). Protagonist Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.63) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.94) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.97) to ($1.86). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.56) to ($1.17). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Protagonist Therapeutics.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PTGX shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $37.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

PTGX stock traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.14. 376,966 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,387. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.30 and a 12-month high of $26.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 1.56.

In other news, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 24,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $611,211.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 450,990 shares in the company, valued at $11,094,354. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sarah B. Noonberg sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $119,709.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,709. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTGX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 30.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 13,168 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 730.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 31.2% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 4,306 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 75.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 11,275 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 50.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 24,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based product candidates to address unmet medical needs in hematology and gastroenterology. The company is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with beta-thalassemia by targeting the chronic anemia; PTG-200, an antagonist peptide product candidate, which has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease; and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating inflammatory bowel disease.

