Brokerages Set Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) Price Target at $36.57

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.30.

Several analysts have recently commented on PLTK shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Playtika in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Playtika in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Playtika in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Playtika in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Playtika in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of PLTK stock traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $33.81. 813,321 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,894,426. Playtika has a 52 week low of $28.51 and a 52 week high of $36.06.

In related news, major shareholder Frontier Ltd Alpha sold 61,406,500 shares of Playtika stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $1,657,975,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link

Playtika Holding Corporation develops mobile games worldwide. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

