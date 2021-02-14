RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RMAX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on RE/MAX from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised RE/MAX from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised RE/MAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Get RE/MAX alerts:

In other RE/MAX news, CAO Brett A. Ritchie sold 2,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $106,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RMAX. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of RE/MAX in the 3rd quarter valued at $275,000. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in shares of RE/MAX in the 3rd quarter valued at $377,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 29,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 11,152 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 119,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,194,000 after purchasing an additional 29,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 342.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

RMAX stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.58. The company had a trading volume of 60,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,971. RE/MAX has a 52 week low of $14.40 and a 52 week high of $40.89. The company has a market capitalization of $734.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.36 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

RE/MAX Company Profile

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: RE/MAX Franchising, Motto Franchising, Marketing Funds, and Other. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for RE/MAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RE/MAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.