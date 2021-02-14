Chesapeake Wealth Management Sells 377 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Chesapeake Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter worth $99,454,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,343,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,384,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,731 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,688,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $134,879,000 after acquiring an additional 716,664 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 5,030.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 709,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,084,000 after acquiring an additional 695,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $33,218,000. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron stock opened at $92.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.27 and a 200-day moving average of $83.47. The firm has a market cap of $172.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $51.60 and a 1-year high of $112.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Chevron from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.92.

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,170. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $12,504,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,504,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.