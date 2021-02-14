NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $2.59 Million Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,965 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 39,181 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 33,528 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,833,000 after purchasing an additional 5,882 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 5,158 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 28,034 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $371,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total value of $1,504,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.95, for a total transaction of $67,927,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,280,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,265,591.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,425,000 shares of company stock worth $1,381,363,395 in the last 90 days. 50.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $144.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $144.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.15. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.00 and a 52-week high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $134.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on WMT. Royal Bank of Canada set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “fair value” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.28.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

