Horan Securities Inc. Buys 64 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 62.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% during the third quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 4.0% during the third quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.4% during the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $780.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $841.00 to $879.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $736.75.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 9,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $751.66, for a total value of $7,046,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,423 shares in the company, valued at $7,082,892.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 11,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.14, for a total transaction of $8,398,782.80. Insiders have sold 34,530 shares of company stock valued at $26,191,080 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ISRG opened at $807.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.96 billion, a PE ratio of 92.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $785.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $736.68. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $360.50 and a 1-year high of $826.81.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.46. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

