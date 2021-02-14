Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Short Interest Up 58.0% in January

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 583,100 shares, a growth of 58.0% from the January 14th total of 369,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 535,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

PROSY traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,522. Prosus has a twelve month low of $10.16 and a twelve month high of $25.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.81.

Get Prosus alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PROSY shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Prosus in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Prosus in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Prosus in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prosus in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Prosus in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

Further Reading: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Prosus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.