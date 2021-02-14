Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) Short Interest Update

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,530,000 shares, a growth of 61.2% from the January 14th total of 4,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days. Currently, 10.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Danimer Scientific from $49.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

NYSE:DNMR traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,022,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,371,901. Danimer Scientific has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $66.30.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Danimer Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. 36.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danimer Scientific Company Profile

Meredian Holdings Group, Inc, doing business as Danimer Scientific, manufactures and supplies biopolymers. It provides polyhydroxyalkanoates biodegradable plastics, additives, aqueous coatings, extrusion coatings, extrusion lamination materials, film resins, hot melt adhesives, injection molding resins, and thermoforming resins.

