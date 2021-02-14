Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. Boosts Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 115.3% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 4,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.64, for a total value of $968,528.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on LHX. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “positive” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.20.

LHX opened at $185.92 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $142.01 and a one year high of $230.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.05. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

