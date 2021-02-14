Analysts Set Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Target Price at $120.25

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $121.33.

A number of research firms have commented on ICE. Compass Point boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, January 25th.

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $111.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.94. Intercontinental Exchange has a 52-week low of $63.51 and a 52-week high of $119.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 30.93%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider David S. Goone sold 5,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $578,970.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 186,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,555,515. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,822 shares of company stock worth $10,009,275 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.7% in the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 14,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

