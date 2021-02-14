CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Bought by C WorldWide Group Holding A S

C WorldWide Group Holding A S grew its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 527,570 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,555 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises 0.4% of C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $36,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 36.7% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 44,508 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,599,000 after buying an additional 11,950 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 13.9% in the third quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,090 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,035,000 after buying an additional 8,434 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% in the third quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 116,290 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,791,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 4.7% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,469 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the third quarter worth about $2,284,000. Institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In other news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 62,893 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $4,842,761.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 586,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,139,094. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 25,836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,937,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,469 shares in the company, valued at $1,385,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,906 shares of company stock worth $8,719,090 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $74.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $52.04 and a twelve month high of $77.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.08.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

See Also: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.