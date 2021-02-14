Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by D Orazio & Associates Inc.

D Orazio & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 35.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 926 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INTC. Truist raised their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Northland Securities cut Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $57.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a $71.00 price objective on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $61.81 on Friday. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $67.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.42. The company has a market cap of $251.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Intel’s payout ratio is 28.54%.

In related news, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,480.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

